DUPO, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A bi-state police chase has ended with two people in custody.
Skyzoom4 found the chase in the area of Route 3 near Jerome in Dupo around 7:15 a.m., where the vehicle appeared to go up on the grass as officers closed in.
About 10 minutes later, the chase was seen on Interstate 255 near the Jefferson Barracks Bridge crossing over into Missouri. As the chase entered Missouri, the Illinois State Police Department terminated their pursuit.
Skyzoom4 was overhead when the vehicle stopped on the side of the road east of Lemay and south of Reavis Barracks. The driver and passenger ran, jumping over a fence at one point.
As officers closed in, one of the suspects was seen lying on the ground being handcuffed. The second person who ran from the vehicle was also seen being taken into custody. The handcuffed men were seen being walked from the grassy area to the nearby road by officers.
Officers from St. Louis County, the Illinois State Police Department, Cahokia and Dupo were reportedly all part of the pursuit or arrest.
News 4 is working to gather information on why the suspect was being chased and will update this story as more information is known.
