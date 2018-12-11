NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Three people, including a child, were taken to a hospital after a minivan crashed into a Chinese restaurant in north St. Louis County on November 30.
A dark colored Chrysler Town and Country damaged the front entrance of a Lisa Chop Suey just past 4:00 p.m. on Jennings Station Road after slamming into the building.
"It was just very scary. It looked like a tornado with all the debris flying... saw the car coming in," said Amy Earl, an employee at Lisa Chop Suey. "And it was just really scary. I have never ever been in a situation like that before."
The driver of the van, Latranice Norrington, is reportedly an employee at the Lisa Chop Suey, officials say.
She has been charged with DWI and causing serious physical injuries.
Police said that there were up to six employees and two customers, a 6-year-old girl and her grandfather inside. Both customers were sent to the hospital.
Video from inside the restaurant recorded the aftermath.
As the van attempts to reverse out of the building, a man can be seen shouting "Do not move! Turn the car off!" at the driver in the video.
Co-owner Victor Ton says he was terrified after learning about the accident but sends condolences to the family.
"Prayers go out to those who are affected. We are very sorry and hope to re-build," said Ton.
Norrington was held on a cash-only $50,000 bond.
