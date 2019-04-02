NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police are searching for the driver of a blue SUV who rear-ended a school bus in North City Tuesday before driving off.
The accident happened around 5:15 p.m. near the intersection of Page and Vandeventer.
Police said around 30 students from Northside Community School were on board, some of them suffered cuts and bruises but nobody was seriously injured.
Other information was not immediately known.
