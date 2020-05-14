ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Someone driving a stolen car led police on a chase before crashing into several trees along Manchester just east of Kingshighway overnight Thursday.
Police said the car was reported stolen out of Florissant and then the car was used in a robbery in Belleville.
Washington Park police spotted the stolen car and chased the driver into Missouri. Eventually police stopped the pursuit once in St. Louis but the driver kept speeding and eventually crashed into the trees.
The driver ran away but was caught by police and taken to the hospital with injuries.
