ST. LOUIS COUNTY - Police say one person is in custody after nearly hitting first responders at a crash scene and trying to flee.
Authorities were at the scene of a crash on westbound Interstate 44 just west of Elm Street at about 1 a.m. on Monday.
Police say the driver of a Jeep drove in between emergency vehicles almost hitting first responders. Officers attempted to stop the driver. Police say there was a pursuit that ended in Des Peres at Big Bend and Dougherty Ferry Road.
Officials say no one was hurt in the pursuit. Firefighters also told News 4 no one involved in the initial crash on I-44 has serious injuries.
