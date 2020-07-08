ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Emergency crews had to remove a pickup truck from a massive sinkhole on Lindell Boulevard Wednesday morning after the driver went through barriers and crashed.
The driver said he was looking up directions on his GPS and missed the barriers, and didn't know the sinkhole was there.
The hole was caused by a watermain break Tuesday morning, which shut down Lindell to all traffic.
The sinkhole is at Park Road, just before Union.
There were two people inside the truck, but neither were injured in the crash.
