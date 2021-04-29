ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An SUV crashed into a south St. Louis building overnight.
According to St. Louis police, the driver lost control and the vehicle hit the Degel Truck Repair building in the 2300 block of Gravois around 1:30 a.m. Thursday. The vehicle sustained heavy damage. The front of the building was damaged in the crash.
Authorities told News 4 the driver was not seriously injured in the incident. No other information has been disclosed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.