ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A driver was killed after crashing into a tree in north St. Louis County Tuesday night.
Officers with the North County Precinct were called to the 6200 block of Fort Bellefontaine Road just after 8:30 p.m. after a car crashed into a tree. The 54-year-old driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other occupants in the car.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with details is urged to contact investigators or CrimeStoppers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.