FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man from Washington, Missouri was killed in a Tuesday night crash in Franklin County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Gregory Gates died after the Chrysler PT Cruiser he was driving went off Highway 47 south of Route AD and overturned around 8:20 p.m. The 45-year-old was pronounced dead at the crash scene.
Troopers said Gates was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. No other injuries were reported.
