NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Authorities are investigating a fatal crash that happened Sunday night in north St. Louis.
The crash happened just before 9:00 p.m. near the intersection of Page and Clara.
The driver was killed. The name has not been released yet.
Accident reconstruction was called to investigate the crash.
No other information has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.