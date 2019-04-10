ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A driver was killed when a Jeep crashed into a median in St. Clair County late Tuesday night.

St. Clair County crash 41019

Emergency crews on I-255 after a fatal crash Tuesday.

Offices were called to Interstate 255 after the crash was reported near Route 15 just after 11 p.m. The driver of the Jeep was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead following the crash.

The interstate was shut down while accident reconstruction crews were on the scene overnight. It has since reopened.

No other information regarding the crash or driver has been released.

The Illinois State Police Department is investigating.

Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

