SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A North City woman was killed Wednesday afternoon when she got into an accident while exiting off I-55 in south St. Louis.
Police said Jacqueline Leach, 45, was driving a 2005 Lincoln L/S on northbound I-55 when she tried to exit onto Gravois. She hit the exit sign and then hit a light pole before her car came to a rest on the guardrail, police said. The accident happened just after 4:00 p.m.
She was taken to a hospital where she later died.
Police said they are trying to determine if a prior medical condition led to her death.
Accident reconstruction crews are investigating.
