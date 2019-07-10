SUNSET HILLS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A police chase turned deadly when the car an officer attempted to stop hit a bank in Sunset Hills overnight.
According to police, an officer was on routine patrol when he saw a vehicle behind a building in the 12900 block of Old Gravois Road, where there had been previous thefts. When the officer tried to stop the vehicle shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday, the vehicle reportedly continued driving erratically and at a high rate of speed.
The officer lost sight of the vehicle on South Lindbergh Blvd. and when the officer went further north saw the vehicle crashed into a BMO Harris Bank in the 3700 block of South Lindbergh, police said.
The man inside the car being pursued by police was ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the crash scene.
Police has identified the driver as 25-year-old Alexander K. Jalaff of Fenton.
The investigation is ongoing, police say.
