ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police have identified the man killed during an early Sunday morning rollover crash on Interstate 64 near Forest Park.
Authorities said the crash happened around 4:30 a.m., closing all of the westbound lanes near Clayton Road.
The driver, Adam Willard, 43 of Cedar Hill, and his passenger, later identified as a 40-year-old woman, were ejected from the vehicle when it struck and flipped over a guardrail. Police said Willard was pronounced dead on scene while the woman was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.
It is not certain if weather played a part in the accident.
Accident reconstruction investigators were called to the scene and handled the investigation.
