SHILOH, Ill. (KMOV.com) – One person was killed and another was injured in a Thursday morning crash in St. Clair County.
Shiloh police said the three-vehicle crash occurred just before 9 a.m. on Frank Scott Parkway at Cromwell Lane.
Two drivers were taken to the hospital following crash. One of them later died. The second driver suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with information related to the crash is asked to contact police at 618-632-9047.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.