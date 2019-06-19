NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police say the driver of a car died after hitting a pole in north St. Louis Wednesday afternoon.
The accident happened just after 3:00 p.m. on Hall Street.
The driver, who was the only person in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.