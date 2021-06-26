SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was killed in a one-car crash in south St. Louis' Southwest Garden neighborhood overnight.
The crash happened in the 4400 block of Shaw near South Vandeventer before 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Police said the man was driving his Pontiac Firebird very fast and veered off the road, where he hit a retaining wall.
He died at the scene. An accident reconstruction team is handling the investigation.
