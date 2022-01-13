Driver killed after car hits wall in North City

NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A driver has died in a one-car crash in North City Thursday.
The crash happened around 11 a.m. in the 8600 block of Hall Street when a car hit a wall. The driver was killed from the impact, police said.
NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A driver has died in a one-car crash in North City Thursday.
The crash happened around 11 a.m. in the 8600 block of Hall Street when a car hit a wall. The driver was killed from the impact, police said.
Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.