ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Three people sustained minor injuries when a school bus crashed in St. Louis County Wednesday morning.
Officials with the Metro West Fire Protection District told News 4 a school bus and SUV were involved in a crash on Highway 100 at St. Albans Road around 8 a.m.
The driver of the bus and two kids who were inside the SUV were taken to the hospital following the crash.
Five students were on board the bus at the time of the crash. None of the students reported injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.