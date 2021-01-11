RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – One person was injured when a car fell from a parking garage at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-St. Louis in Richmond Heights Monday morning.
A hospital official told News 4 a patient’s vehicle drove through the second story of the parking garage and landed upside down.
One person was inside the car at the time of the incident. That person was injured.
The Richmond Heights Police Department is investigating.
No other details have been released.
