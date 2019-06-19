SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) --- Police are investigating after a driver crashed into the back of a South County apartment early Wednesday morning.
Just before 1 a.m., officers were called an apartment building on Forder Road for a report of an accident. Once there, they found a car that had struck the backside of the building.
The driver is in custody but was taken to a local hospital for treatment for minor injuries.
Authorities told News 4 that there was a woman inside the apartment reading a book at the time of the crash.
She was not injured.
No additional information has been released.
