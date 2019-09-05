ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A driver fled from the scene after hitting a SLU student near the campus Thursday evening, police say.
The accident happened at the intersection of Grand and Laclede.
Police said the car was stolen earlier in the day and was spotted by a license place reader near Grand Cherokee. Officers then started to follow the car but because the driver was driving erratically, police say officers stopped.
Officers were not pursuing the car when the accident happened, police say.
The victim, a female student, was seriously injured but is expected to survive.
