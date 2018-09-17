ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - One person is in custody after nearly hitting first responders at a crash scene overnight.
Authorities were at the scene of a crash on westbound Interstate 44 just west of Elm Street around 1 a.m. Monday when a Jeep drove between emergency vehicles and almost hit the first responders.
After nearly hitting officials, the Jeep led police on a nearly 10-mile chase that eventually ended in Des Peres at Big Bend and Dougherty Ferry Road with the driver being arrested.
Officials said no one was hurt in the pursuit. Firefighters also told News 4 no one involved in the initial crash on I-44 had serious injuries.
No additional information about the driver of the Jeep has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.