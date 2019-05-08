CAHOKIA, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A driver is in custody after crashing into several parked cars at a car dealership near Cahokia overnight.
Around 1 a.m. Wednesday, the driver went off the roadway in the 3300 block of Camp Jackson Road, struck a fence, several parked cars and a utility pole.
The driver was taken into custody at the crash scene.
At least six cars at the dealership were reportedly damaged.
No other information has been released.
