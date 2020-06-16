ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A 5-year-old girl was hit by a car and killed in St. Louis City Monday evening, police say.
The accident happened just after 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Shulte and Park, which is in the Walnut Park West neighborhood. The child was playing outside her home when she was hit.
The 35-year-old driver fled from the scene, but was later taken into custody. Police said the vehicle involved in the incident was also found.
Tuesday morning, police identified the girl as Demyhia Bates.
Accident Reconstruction is handling the ongoing investigation.
