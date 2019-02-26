ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An 18-year-old woman was critically injured after being dragged by the vehicle she was previously riding in Monday afternoon in North City.
The St. Louis Fire Department said the accident happened just before 3:50 p.m. when a Honda Civic was reported to have struck two cars and then two light poles at the crossing of Natural Bridge Avenue and N. Vandeventer Avenue. Police said the 22-year-old driver of the Civic also ran several stop signs and an electric signal during the incident.
Police said they are unsure at which time the teenager went from being inside the vehicle to outside but that she sustained severe injuries to her lower body.
The 25-year-old driver of the one the vehicles that was hit by the Civic sustained minor injuries.
The driver of the Civic was taken into custody.
Accident Reconstruction is handling the ongoing investigation.
