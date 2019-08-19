BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Crews are responding to an accident with injuries in Belleville, authorities say.
According to St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency, westbound lanes of State Route 15 are closed at Old St. Louis Road due to a single vehicle crash.
The driver of the vehicle had to be extricated and was transported alive to a St. Louis area trauma center, according to Belleville Fire Chief Tom Pour.
At this time, there is no information on what caused the crash.
Drivers are asked to take alternate routes.
News 4 will update this story when more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.