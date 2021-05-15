NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 28-year-old woman is recovering at a local hospital after being critically injured during a hit-and-run Friday night.
According to police, a woman was intentionally struck by a car around 8:45 p.m. in the 4400 block of North Broadway in north St. Louis' North Riverfront neighborhood. The 28-year-old was pinned against the building's wall before the driver sped off.
The woman was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition. Police did not provide any description of the suspect or car in connection to the crime.
