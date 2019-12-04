ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A woman is facing charges for allegedly hitting a woman that was crossing the street in St. Charles, killing her.
Jordan Medlin, 20, is charged with DWI, death of another.
Judith Haenni, 67, of St. Peters, was crossing the street at Riverside and Jefferson with her husband while walking their dog when she was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound on Riverside on Sept. 11. Police say Medlin was driving the car.
Haenni was later taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.
Police said Medlin admitted to them she smoked marijuana and that at the scene, she was showing signs of being impaired by marijuana. A blood test later revealed she had marijuana in her system, police say.
Police tell News 4 she is not in police custody.
