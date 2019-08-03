EAGAN, Minn. (CNN) -- A driver in Minnesota was pulled over while texting about a new law banning texting.
Eagan Police tweeted about it Thursday morning, saying "no joke, this driver was texting about the hands free law" while an officer was in the next lane.
Police said she also held her phone to make a call and got a citation as a result. Minnesota's hand-free driving law into effect Thursday so that driver was among the first to get caught.
Violators are charged $50 for their first offense and up to $275 for a second ticket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.