SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Police are looking for the driver of a PT Cruiser who firefighters say fled the scene after getting into an accident with a school bus in South City.
The accident happened around 2:30 p.m. Thursday on Gasconade near I-55.
Four children were on the bus. Nobody was injured.
The driver of the PT Cruiser drove away, authorities said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.