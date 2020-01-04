NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A White Castle in north St. Louis was damaged after a car crashed into the front of the building late Friday night.
The accident happened just before 11 p.m. near Hebert and North Florissant. According to fire officials, no one was inside the white car when they arrived.
No injuries were reported but Spire Energy arrived on scene to repair a ruptured gas line and leak.
