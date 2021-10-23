MARYLAND HEIGHTS (KMOV.com) -- Someone fell asleep while driving a motorcycle and crashed into a construction signal Saturday, Maryland Heights Fire District officials said.
Officials said the driver, travelling on North Lindbergh Boulevard, swerved through orange cones and traffic signs and then hit a directional signal in the left lane. A driver passing by called 911 after seeing the wrecked motorcycle and the driver laying on the ground.
There were active construction workers farther down the road but not at the site of the crash. The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet and was taken to a level one trauma center with injuries.
