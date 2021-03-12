MONTGOEMRY COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A woman is facing DUI charges after police said she hit and killed another woman in Montgomery County, Illinois Wednesday night.
Miranda Davidson, 28, is charged with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in death. Police say she was driving a 2002 Red Ford Focus westbound on Illinois Route 16 near Grandpoint Avenue when she struck Bethany Dixon, 24, of Hillsboro, Illinois. Davidson then drove off but came back to scene to report the crash to police.
Dixon was taken to a hospital where she later died. Officers closed Route 16 for four hours to investigate. Davidson is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
