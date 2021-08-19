GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A driver eluded police during an overnight bi-state police chase.
Officers started chasing a white truck hauling a trailer in Granite City before 1 a.m. Thursday. The chase then crossed the McKinley Bridge and went through several streets in north St. Louis. At one point, the truck got on Interstate 70 and drove in the wrong direction for several miles. Eventually, police lost the truck near Lindbergh and Interstate 270.
Police have not told News 4 what initiated the chase. No other information regarding the suspect or truck has been disclosed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.