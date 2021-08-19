A police chase that started in Granite City and crossed the McKinley Bridge lasted more than 30 minutes overnight. At one point, the driver traveled the wrong direction for several miles.

GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A driver eluded police during an overnight bi-state police chase.

Officers started chasing a white truck hauling a trailer in Granite City before 1 a.m. Thursday. The chase then crossed the McKinley Bridge and went through several streets in north St. Louis. At one point, the truck got on Interstate 70 and drove in the wrong direction for several miles. Eventually, police lost the truck near Lindbergh and Interstate 270.

Police have not told News 4 what initiated the chase.  No other information regarding the suspect or truck has been disclosed.

