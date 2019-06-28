ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A driver was injured after an accident in North City Friday afternoon.
Police say the driver hit a tree at Alcott and West Florissant, was ejected and thrown up into the tree.
Responders used a ladder to get him into the ambulance on the ground.
He is in serious condition.
