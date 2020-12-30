SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A driver of a vehicle was ejected following a crash in south St. Louis Wednesday afternoon.
At 2 p.m., officers were notified of a crash with injuries at northbound Interstate 55 and Loughborough Ave.
According to police, the vehicle overturned and the driver was ejected. The driver was transported to a local hospital. Police gave no information on injuries.
Police are not sure if anyone else was in the vehicle or any other vehicles were involved at the time of the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
According to MoDOT, the right lane is closed at this time.
ACCIDENTI-55 NB AT LOUGHBOROUGH AVERIGHT LANE CLOSEDEST. CLEARANCE TIME: 3:48 PM— MoDOT STL Traffic (@StLouisTraffic) December 30, 2020
No other information was made available.
