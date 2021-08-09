ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man died following a crash in south St. Louis early Monday.
Firefighters said a man riding a scooter lost control and slid underneath a parked car near Louisiana and Pestalozzi around 1 a.m. First responders had to use a pair of hydraulic spreaders to get the man out from underneath the car.
The man was taken to the hospital, where he later died. His name has not been released.
