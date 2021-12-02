Driver dies after pickup strikes barrier in north St. Louis

NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A late Wednesday night crash left one person dead in north St. Louis
The driver of a pickup truck was driving near Goodfellow and Lincoln Way around 11:30 p.m. when they hit a concrete barrier. A man between 50 and 60 years old died from his injuries, police said.
No additional information has been released.
