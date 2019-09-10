(WMC/CNN)--Mississippi authorities are investigating a deadly school bus crash.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol says the driver was killed and at least seven children were hurt in Tuesday morning's crash.
Emergency officials in Benton County says the driver suffered a medical emergency, which caused the accident.
The bus appeared to have rolled over and landed on the side of the road.
A medical helicopter was at the scene, transporting injured children to the hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.