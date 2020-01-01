ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A driver was found dead after a crash involving parked cars in St. Louis’ Lewis Place neighborhood on New Year’s Day.
According to police, a vehicle crashed into two parked cars in the 4600 block of Page just before 4 a.m.
Authorities told News 4 the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other details have been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.