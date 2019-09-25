ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday when he hit another car in the Central West End Tuesday afternoon, police said.
The accident happened in the 4200 block of Lindell just after 4:30 p.m.
According to police, the 51-year-old driver of the Kawasaki Ninja was traveling eastbound on Lindell when a Chevrolet Cruze pulled out from the Walgreens parking lot. The driver of the motorcycle tried to avoid an accident, but police said the vehicle hit the side of the Cruze.
The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead. The 9-year-old passenger on the motorcycle was taken to the hospital and listed as stable.
The 22-year-old driver of the Cruze was not injured.
Accident reconstruction is handling the ongoing investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.