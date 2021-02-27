ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 32-year-old man died after being shot multiple times in north St. Louis City Thursday.
Officials with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said 32-year-old Antoine Johnson was shot in the area of North Broadway and Grape Avenue in the Baden neighborhood just before 6 p.m. While being driven to the hospital, the car Johnson was inside crashed at Delmar and Kingshighway. EMS crews then took him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police said a 49-year-old man was taken into custody. Officers reportedly found several guns during their investigation.
The shooting victim's identity has not been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.