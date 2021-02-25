ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was found shot multiple times in north St. Louis City late Thursday afternoon.
Officials with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the victim was shot in the North Broadway and Grape Avenue in the Baden neighborhood. The shooting happened just after 6 p.m. and someone was taking him to the hospital when the driver got into an accident.
Officers said the victim wasn't conscious or breathing when officers found him. No other information was released.
