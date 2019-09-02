GELN CARBON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The driver of a car was taken to a hospital after a crash in the Metro East early Monday morning.
The crash happened around 4 a.m. at Route 162 just east of State Route 157, near Glen Carbon.
Police told News 4 this started with a report of a carjacking.
After the car was stolen, OnStar technology was used to slow it down and that's when driver crashed into a ditch, police said.
No additional information was released.
