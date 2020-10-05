FENTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) --- No one was injured after a car crashed into a home in Fenton overnight.
The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Feliz near Hawkins Road. Police said the driver was speeding when he lost control and slammed into the side of the home near the back porch.
The car then slid down a small hill.
No one inside the home was injured, police said.
