ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two St. Louis Police Department officers were hospitalized after an overnight crash in north St. Louis.
The crash happened on Lee Avenue near Grove Street around 1:20 a.m. Wednesday. According to officers, a Chevrolet Malibu ran a stop sign and crashed into a police SUV.
The driver of the Malibu told police he heard gunfire, which caused him to run the stop sign, but officers said they did not hear any gunshots.
Two officers in the squad car were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the Malibu reportedly refused medical treatment.
No other information has been released.
