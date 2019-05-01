CHICAGO, IL (KMOV.com) -- The Illinois State Police have arrested a 23-year-old Chicago man who allegedly fled the scene of a fatal fiery crash overnight Sunday.
According to police, Rami Matariyeh, 23, was driving down southbound Interstate 55 at Damen Avenue when it rear-ended an Uber car with passengers inside.
The car then burst into flames after the impact, officials say.
Three people were able to escape to safety expect for a woman, later identified as Jamie Poulos, who was in the back seat. Police said Matariyeh left the scene of crash but the passenger riding in his car remained on scene.
All the passengers in the Uber car and the passenger in the suspect's car were injured following the crash and taken to a hospital by emergency crews.
Matariyeh was later arrested at his home and transported to a local hospital for his injuries.
He was charged with aggravated DUI death, aggravated DUI, leaving the scene of crash death, leaving the scene of a crash, great bodily harm and reckless homicide.
He is currently being held at the Chicago Police Department.
