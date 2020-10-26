Creve Coeur Car Wash carjacking

Investigators with Creve Coeur Police are searching for a suspect who stole a car from a car wash Sunday.

 Creve Couer Police

CREVE COEUR, Mo. ( KMOV.com) -- The Creve Coeur Police Department is searching for a suspect who stole a car from a car wash Sunday.

Creve Coeur Police Victim's car

Police said a driver took his dark blue BMW 335xi to get a car wash at the Brite Worx Car Wash on Olive Blvd around 5 p.m. While the victim was out of the car, a silver Hyundai Elantra pulled up next to them.

Suspect's car -- Creve Coeur carjacking

A man wearing a neon yellow hoodie, dark jacket and dark pants got out the Elantra on the passenger side and stole the victim's car. The driver was injured and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. 

The suspect's car fled the scene before police arrived.

Police said the Elantra has tinted windows and damage along the driver's side from a previous crash. It has Texas license plates of NCX6885 with no front plate.

Anyone with information should contact the Creve Coeur Police Department 314-737-4600 or Crimestoppers STL 866-371-8477

