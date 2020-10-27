SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com)-- A 23-year-old man was arrested after a pedestrain was struck and killed Monday night in South County.
According to authorities, 35-year-old Latrishia Kent of Fenton, Mo., was walking on South Broadway just north of Arlee Ave around 9:15 p.m. when she was struck by a Ford Crown Victoria. Officials said Kent was then hit again by a Chevrolet Malibu.
She died at the scene.
The 23-year-old man who was driving the Crown Victoria was arrested on suspicious of drinking while driving. He was charged with driving while intoxicated resulting in death of another, leaving the scene of an accident, and involuntary manslaughter - second degree.
